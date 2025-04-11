Sensex, Nifty Rally On Tariff Relief

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened Friday's session on a buoyant note after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced a 90-day pause on new "reciprocal tariffs" on most countries, including India to allow rooms for negotiations.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 1,410 points, or 1.9 percent, at 75,257 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 2.1 percent, at 22,865.

Tata Motors surged over 4 percent after JLR India reported its best-ever annual retail sales in the previous financial year.

Sun Pharmaceuticals rose nearly 3 percent. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has vacated the preliminary injunction against the launch of LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib) in the United States.

Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports and Tata Steel surged 3-5 percent. Tata Consultancy Services edged up slightly post its Q4 results.

Anand Rathi Wealth climbed nearly 2 percent on reporting a 30 percent rise in its Q4 net profit.

Avanti Feeds soared 7.5 percent as Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days.

Hindustan Copper jumped 3 percent after resuming ore production at Kolihan copper mine of Khetri copper complex, Khetrinagar, Rajasthan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.