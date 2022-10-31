Markets

Sensex, Nifty Rally On Global Cues; IT And Auto Stocks Lead Gains

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, mirroring firm global cues as investors awaited this week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on whether a pivot on the pace of rate hikes is on the table.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 604 points, or 1 percent, to 60,564 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 182 points, or 1 percent, at 17,969.

IT and auto stocks topped the gainers list, with Infosys, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Tech Mahindra all rising around 2 percent.

Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were up around 1 percent each ahead of their earnings results.

Maruti Suzuki India rallied 2.2 percent. The carmaker is recalling 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in a rear brake assembly pin.

IOC was little changed after posting a Rs. 272-crore loss in the September quarter. Vedanta edged down slightly as it reported a 61 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter on the back of higher expenses.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.7 percent on posting a 12 percent growth in Q2 consolidated net profit.

Hero MotoCorp rose about 1 percent. The two-wheeler manufacturer said it has registered retail growth of 20 percent year-on-year during the festive period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular