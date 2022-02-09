Sensex, Nifty Rally On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's session sharply higher, mirroring positive cues from global markets.

Rate-sensitive auto, banking and realty stocks posted broad-based gains ahead of the RBI policy meeting while oil & gas stocks and PSU banks underperformed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain status quo on rates and announce steps to check a rise in bond yields when it unveils the monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped 657.39 points, or 1.14 percent, to 58,465.97 on the back of positive flows from domestic institutional investors as FIIs sell.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 197.05 points, or 1.14 percent, at 17,463.80.

Hindalco, Shree Cement, IOC, Maruti Suzuki India and Coal India surged 3-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while ONGC led losses to close 1.5 percent lower, tracking a retreat in oil prices for the third day running.

