Sensex, Nifty Rally Led By Tech Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares logged strong gains on Monday as better-than-expected earnings buoyed tech stocks.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both rose sharply past key milestones today despite muted cues from global markets and deepening tensions in the Middle East. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 759.49 points, or 1.05 percent, to 73.327.94 on optimism about strong domestic earnings and hopes for potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 202.90 points, or 0.93 percent, higher at 22,097.45.

Wipro topped the gainers list to rally 6.4 percent and ONGC surged 4.3 percent while HDFC Bank, Infosys and HCL Technologies climbed 2-3 percent.

