Sensex, Nifty Rally Led By IT Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday, with IT stocks leading the surge as European markets rebounded from the previous session's sell-off on optimism over the approval of a $900 billion coronavirus aid package in the United States and European regulatory approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 452.73 points, or 0.99 percent, at 46,006.69, after having fallen nearly 3 percent in the previous session amid fears over the coronavirus mutation that was first identified in Britain.

The broader NSE Nifty index climbed 137.90 points, or 1.03 percent, to 13,466.30.

Adani Ports jumped 5.6 percent on expectations that a B score in the management band as per the CDP score framework on climate change would help the firm lower its borrowing costs.

A weakening rupee helped lift IT stocks, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies rising 4-5 percent.

GAIL rallied 3.2 percent after it figured in the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2020.

