Sensex, Nifty Rally Led By IT Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday on the back of firm global cues and falling oil prices.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 675 points, or 1.2 percent, to 59,085 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up nearly 200 points, or 1.2 percent, at 17,511.

IT stocks traded higher, with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies climbing 1-2 percent.

Among other prominent gainers, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech, Reliance Industries, Hindalco and Bharti Airtel gained 1-2 percent.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals rose about 1 percent after appointing Bhushan Akshikar as its new managing director.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped 4 percent on news that Invesco Developing Markets Fund will sell a 5.51 percent stake in the company via a block deal.

PVR was little changed despite reporting a bigger-than-expected second quarter loss.

