Sensex, Nifty Rally In Early Trade; Adani Group Stocks Among Top Gainers

January 28, 2024 — 11:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Monday, tracking firm cues from global markets as investors cheered signs of cooling inflation in the U.S.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 594 points, or 0.8 percent, at 71,295 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 180 points, or 0.8 percent, at 21,532.

Among the top gainers, SBI Life, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, ONGC and Adani Enterprises rallied 3-5 percent.

JSW Steel fell about 1 percent despite reporting a five-fold jump in Q3 profit.

Piramal Enterprises was up 0.7 percent after selling its entire investment of 20 percent in Shriram Investment Holdings Private.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance rose about half a percent on news it will acquire 1.08 percent stake in Karnataka Bank.

ITC shed around half a percent while Bajaj Finance added 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

PNB climbed 1.3 percent after raising its profit guidance.

Tata Motors edged up 0.6 percent after unveiling the Punch EV.

