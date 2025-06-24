Sensex, Nifty Rally As Geopolitical Tensions Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a "complete and total ceasefire" between Iran and Israel will take effect in the coming hours, sending oil prices plunging below the levels of June 12, which was the day Israel attacked Iran.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 597 points, or 0.7 percent, to 82,493 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 189 points, or 0.8 percent, at 25,160.

Adani Ports topped the gainers list, rising more than 4 percent to Rs. 1,410 on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were up 1-2 percent.

Tata Motors climbed 1.3 percent after revealing the launch prices of its all-electric SUV, the Harrier.ev.

HG Infra Engineering jumped 5 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for an infrastructure project at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Sona BLW Precision gained 2 percent after naming Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson of the company.

Garware Technical Fibres surged 4.4 percent. The company's wholly owned UK subsidiary has acquired the Norwegian cordage company Offshore and Trawl Supply AS (OTS).

Dixon Technologies was moving lower after its promoter Sunil Vachani sold a 2.77 percent stake in the company via an open market transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.