Markets

Sensex, Nifty Rally As Automakers Surge On Modi's Big GST Reform Push

August 18, 2025 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Monday after S&P Global Ratings upgraded India's sovereign ratings and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised next generational GST reforms by Diwali, which will bring down the tax burden on consumers as well as MSMEs.

While the Trump-Putin Alaska summit ended without a deal, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a temporary ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia is "not off the table."

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 1,145 points, or 1.4 percent, at 81,743 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 383 points, or 1.6 percent, at 25,014.

Automakers rose across the board amid expectations that the government will reduce GST on cars and two-wheelers from 28 percent to 18 percent.

Bajaj Auto jumped 4.6 percent, Hero Moto Corp soared 7.7 percent, Maruti Suzuki India rallied 7.4 percent, Tata Motors climbed 2.1 percent, Ashok Leyland gained 6.6 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra surged 4 percent.

Among other prominent gainers, Hindustan Unilever, Trent, Bajaj FinServ, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance advanced 3-6 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose about 1 percent after announcing a combined investment of up to Rs. 90 crore in two of its subsidiaries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.