Sensex, Nifty Rally As Oil Prices Tumble Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Thursday despite mixed global cues as inflation and recession worries persisted.

Domestic markets opened on a flat note before seeing a surge in the afternoon, tracking positive cues from European markets. Declining oil prices also boosted sentiment. Both Brent and WTI crude futures fell over 2 percent after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia was prepared to pump more oil to compensate for any Russian output loss because of the Western sanctions imposed on it.

Oil-producing nations will decide on output targets later in the day. The compensation to fill the gap left by Russian oil, if agreed, could take some pressure off surging global inflation and pave the way for an ice-breaking visit to Riyadh by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 436.94 points, or 0.79 percent, to 55,818.11, while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 105.25 points, or 0.64 percent, to settle at 16,628.

Tech stocks posted broad-based gains, with TCS and HCL Technologies ending up over 2 percent each.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj FinServ and Reliance Industries soared 3-4 percent.

Religare Enterprises soared almost 12 percent after the company said it has resolved many legacy issues left over by its erstwhile promoters, including settlement with SEBI and becoming debt free.

