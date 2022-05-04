Sensex, Nifty Rally After Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Thursday and the rupee rose as much as 29 paise to 76.13 in early trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, but indicated larger 75-basis-point increases weren't in play for the next couple of meetings.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 480 points, or 0.9 percent, to 56,149, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 146 points, or 0.9 percent, at 16,823.

Among the top gainers, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Tata Steel, Infosys and Hindalco climbed 2-3 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2 percent as it posted a 65 percent jump in its standalone profit in the quarter ended March.

SBI also rose about 2 percent on fund raising reports.

