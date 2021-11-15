Sensex, Nifty Poised To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Tuesday after data showed the country's exports rose as much as 43 percent to $35.65 billion in October on the back of sharp recovery in key markets, pent-up demand and an aggressive export push by the government. Imports surged by 62.5 percent to $55.37 billion in the month, widening the trade deficit.

The Indian economy is clearly differentiating itself from the global situation, but the speed and pace of economic recovery remains uneven across different sectors, according to an article in the Reserve Bank of India's latest monthly bulletin.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end on a flat note Monday while the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 74.48 against the dollar.

Asian stocks were steady this morning as a virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden got underway.

Treasury yields and the dollar trimmed gains while gold steadied after hitting a five-month high in the previous session. Oil prices rose about 1 percent after ending on a flat note overnight.

The major U.S. averages ended marginally lower overnight as concerns over rising Treasury yields offset data showing strong growth in New York manufacturing activity in November.

European stocks eked out modest gains on Monday as investors weighed upbeat Chinese data against signs of rising COVID-19 infections across Europe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended flat with a positive bias.

