News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Poised For Positive Start; IT Earnings And Economic Data Eyed

January 10, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Thursday as investors await earnings from IT majors as well as the latest readings on industrial output and retail inflation for directional cues.

India will become the third largest economy by 2027-28, with a GDP of over USD 5 trillion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Making India a $30-trillion economy by 2047 is a "conservative" estimate, she added. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly higher on Wednesday while the rupee gained 10 paise to close at 83.03 against the dollar, extending its winning streak into a sixth day.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, with Japan's Nikkei extending its record-breaking rally on dovish BOJ bets.

Treasuries were unchanged and the dollar paused ahead of U.S. CPI and PPI readings, while oil held an overnight decline after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. stockpiles. Gold steadied after falling in the previous session.

U.S. stocks and bond yields inched up overnight ahead of key inflation readings and bank earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent to close higher for the fourth straight session while the Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent. European stocks fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday after ECB policymakers said prospects for the euro area economy in the near term remain weak.

The pan European STOXX 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both ended flat while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.