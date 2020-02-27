Sensex, Nifty Poised For Gap-down Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to join a global selloff on Friday as coronavirus worries mounted. Global markets are headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic and derail economic growth.

The focus remains on countries outside China as new cases slow at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Infections topped 2,000 in South Korea. Japan has about 200 confirmed cases of the pneumonia-causing virus, excluding those that erupted on the Diamond Princess. Italy, Iran and Kuwait reported more cases, while Nigeria confirmed its first infection.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 others —a day after U.S. health officials confirmed the first possible community transmission of the coronavirus in a Solano County resident.

The deadly virus has the potential to become a pandemic and is at a "decisive" stage, the head of the World Health Organization told reporters in Geneva.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended down around 0.4 percent on Thursday to extend losses for the fifth day running, while the rupee rose by 6 paise to close at 71.59 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets plunged, with benchmark indexes in Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong falling 2-3 percent on concerns that the impact of the coronavirus will be much bigger than the U.S.-China trade war.

Gold prices rose as the dollar nursed losses after its worst day against the euro in nearly two years.

Oil declined for the sixth straight session and was on track for about a 12 percent weekly fall, marking the biggest in more than four years amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

U.S. stocks sold off for the sixth straight session overnight, putting them in correction territory, as investors fretted about the economic impact from the global spread of coronavirus.

The Dow plunged 4.4 percent, marking its worst single-day point drop in history and the lowest closing level in six months on concerns that the virus is spreading undetected in the United States.

The S&P 500 also plummeted 4.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 4.6 percent.

European markets also crashed on Thursday amid coronavirus jitters. The pan European Stoxx 600 plunged 3.8 percent.

The German DAX tumbled 3.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 3.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 3.5 percent.

