Sensex, Nifty Poised For Flat Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Friday, tracking mixed global cues as investors fret over Omicron, more aggressive monetary tightening by central banks and geopolitical tensions following the U.S. sanctions on China over human rights issues. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.2 percent each on Thursday, while the rupee rose by 23 paise to close at 76.09 against the greenback.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning after the U.S. Senate failed to pass a bill for President Joe Biden's $2 trillion economic agenda, with action on the tax and spending bill delayed to January 2022.

The dollar remained under pressure, helping gold prices push higher. Oil prices traded mixed after an overnight surge.

U.S. stocks reversed early gains to end lower overnight as the latest batch of economic data disappointed and worries grew over travel rules to curb omicron's spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, said that the U.S. is experiencing a resurgence of the delta variant and that omicron will become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the United States within a few weeks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 2.5 percent as investors considered the impact of the Fed's aggressive pace of interest-rate increases. The S&P 500 shed 0.9 percent and the Dow finished marginally lower.

European stocks rallied on Thursday as investors reacted positively to the policy announcements from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The European Central Bank announced a reduction in support for the euro zone economy by another notch but promised copious support for 2022. The bank also indicated that any exit from years of ultra-easy policy will be slow.

The Bank of England raised its key interest by 0.15 percentage points to bring inflation down.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.2 percent. The German DAX gained 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.3 percent.

