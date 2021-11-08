Sensex, Nifty Poised For Flat Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Tuesday after two days of gains. Earnings will be in focus, with Britannia and Aurobindo Pharma posting disappointing quarterly results, while real estate firm Sobha reported a nearly three-fold rise in its quarterly net profit.

Meanwhile, top stock exchanges said they would introduce the T+1 settlement cycle for trading equity shares and other instruments in a phased manner, starting 25 February.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped about 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively on Monday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as traders weighed the resilience of the economic recovery to inflation risks.

The dollar and Treasuries held declines ahead of inflation data release from China and the United States, while oil prices traded mixed after the U.S. signaled measures to ease oil and gasoline prices.

Cryptocurrency prices rallied, with Bitcoin climbing past $67,000 for the first time to reach a record high. Gold steadied after having scaled to a two-month high on Monday.

U.S. stocks ended slightly higher overnight after the passage of an infrastructure spending bill.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both edged up around 0.1 percent to extend their run of record highs to the eighth straight session, while the Dow added 0.3 percent to notch its second consecutive record closing high.

European stocks struggled for direction on Monday after a record run on optimism about economy growth and earnings.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both finished marginally lower while France's CAC 40 index inched up marginally.

