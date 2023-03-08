Sensex, Nifty Poised For Flat Open On Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Thursday, tracking mixed global cues.

Adani Group stocks may come under selling pressure once again after its promoters pledged additional shares with SBI Trustee and the National Stock Exchange imposed additional surveillance mechanism framework for Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's session up around 0.2 percent, reversing early losses. The rupee fell by 3 paise to close at 81.95 against the dollar.

Asian markets were mixed this morning after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a second day of congressional testimony that policymakers hadn't yet made up their minds on the size of the interest-rate increase later this month. The dollar eased from three-month highs while oil and gold prices were marginally lower, as investors await Friday's jobs data and inflation figures due next week for additional clues on the rate outlook.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mixed overnight as movements in bond markets signaled an impending recession and the Fed's "Beige Book" survey of economic conditions noted inflationary pressures remained widespread.

Data showed private payrolls increased more than expected in February and job openings fell less than expected in January, pointing to a tight labor market.

The Dow slipped 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.

European stocks ended Wednesday's session mostly higher despite bets on further rate hikes from the ECB and Federal Reserve.

The pan European STOXX 600 closed flat with a positive bias. The German DAX rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.