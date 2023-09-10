Sensex, Nifty Poised For Flat Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open flat to slightly lower on Monday as investors react to a cautiousglobal marketatmosphere. Profit booking after six consecutive sessions of gains may also weigh on markets at open.

Industrial output and inflation data for August, foreign exchange reserves as well as bank deposit and loan growth data along with global manufacturing readings may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.

India's external debt of $624.7 billion at March-end 2023 with a debt-service ratio of 5.3 percent is within the comfort zone and modest from a cross-country perspective, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her foreword to 'India's External Debt.'

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning following potentially hawkish remarks by the Bank of Japan governor.

Gold edged higher on dollar weakness ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

China's consumer inflation returned to positive territory in August, while the factory-gate price decline moderated, according to data released over the weekend.

Oil prices eased in early Asian trade after reaching 10-month highs last week on tightening supplies.

U.S. stocks edged up slightly on Friday but closed the week lower on fears of further interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow rose 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both inched up around 0.1 percent.

European stocks closed slightly higher on Friday to snap their longest streak since February 2018.

The pan European STOXX gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

