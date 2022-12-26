Markets

Sensex, Nifty Poised For Flat Open

December 26, 2022 — 09:43 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher on Tuesday, though volatility cannot be ruled out amid the upcoming derivatives expiry and the spike in crude prices in the wake of positive sentiment generating from China's rollback of Covid-19 isolation measures and signs of cooling U.S inflation.

Higher U.S. stock futures and a positive trend in other Asian markets this morning may offer some support at open.

The offshore yuan held a gain from overnight and the dollar index eased on improved risk sentiment after China announced that it would drop quarantine for inbound travelers starting from Jan. 8.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 1.2 percent each on Monday, with buying seen across the board, barring pharma stocks.

The rupee rose by 17 paise to close at 82.65 against the greenback amid the weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

The U.S. and European markets were closed on Monday for Christmas holidays.

