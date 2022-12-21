Markets

Sensex, Nifty Plunge As COVID Fears Grip Markets; Pharma Stocks Gain

December 21, 2022 — 05:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Wednesday amid fears emanating from a sharp rise in cases of coronavirus in China, South Korea, U.S. and other countries.

Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of COVID cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said.

After conducting a review meeting regarding the COVID-19 spike in other countries, the Union Health Ministry has announced several new rules and regulations to limit the spread of COVID in the country.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 635.05 points, or 1.03 percent, at 61,067.24 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 186.20 points, or 1.01 percent, lower at 18,199.10.

Adani Enterprises led losses to close 6.2 percent lower while Bajaj FinServ, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech and Adani Ports lost 2-3 percent.

Pharma stocks surged, with Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Cipla and Divis Laboratories climbing 2-5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.