Sensex, Nifty Plunge Around 2%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday, mirroring weak cues from other global markets as investors fretted about the spread of the deadly coronavirus outside China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 806.89 points, or 1.96 percent, to 40,363.23, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session down 242.25 points, or 2.01 percent, at 11,838.60.

Tata Motors, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Vedanta and JSW Steel plummeted 5-7 percent amid selling across the board.

Aurobindo Pharma lost 15.5 percent after the U.S. health regulator rescinded the 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI) letter for the company's Unit-IV within three days of its issuance.

The company said that the inspection is still open, with the status under review.

The coronavirus has now killed 2,592 people in China, which has reported 77,150 cases. The rapid spread of the deadly virus in several countries outside China left investors concerned about a hit to demand.

South Korea raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level" for the first time in a decade, following a rapid spike in cases over the weekend. The total number of cases so far in the country total about 763.

Italy's sovereign bonds dropped as the country became Europe's epicenter for virus cases over the weekend.

Iran has confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths, with most of the infections in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan imposed travel and immigration restrictions on the Islamic Republic.

The World Health Organization said it is worried about the growing number of cases without any clear link to China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.