Sensex, Nifty Pause After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday after rallying sharply the previous day on easing tariff concerns and expectations of a rate cut by the RBI later this week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 77 points, or 0.1 percent, at 78,655 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 52 points, or 0.2 percent, at 23,791.

Tata Motors, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and BPCL surged 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Asian Paints slumped 4.3 percent and Nestle India gave up 2.6 percent.

Tata Power rallied 2.2 percent as it reported a 10 percent rise in Q3 net profit. Max Financial Services surged 3 percent on fund raising reports.

Titan Company shares were down 0.7 percent after the jewelry maker reported a marginal decrease in quarterly net profit.

Whirlpool of India declined 1.7 percent despite consolidated net profit increasing 57 percent year-on-year in the December quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.