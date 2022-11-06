Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains On Weak China Trade Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares pared early gains on Monday as China reported disappointing trade data, with both exports and imports contracting in October.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 61,034 after having hit a high of 61,401 earlier in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,17.

Britannia Industries soared 9 percent after its second quarter profit beat expectations.

State Bank of India jumped nearly 4 percent after posting its highest ever quarterly profit.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell more than 1 percent on news it has earmarked a capex of around Rs. 1,500 crore for FY23.

Reliance Industries edged down slightly on reports it would acquire German retailer METRO AG's Cash & Carry business in India in a deal estimated at around 500 million euros (Rs. 4,060 crore).

InterGlobe Aviation slipped half a percent after its Q2 net loss widened.

Maruti Suzuki India gained 1 percent after unveiling its capex plans for current fiscal.

Bank of Baroda soared 11 percent on reporting a 59 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Titan Company declined 1.7 percent despite posting 33 percent growth in Q2 profit.

