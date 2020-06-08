Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with gains in rupee on the back of sustained foreign fund flows and hopes for a revival of economic activity helping underpin investor sentiment.

Markets, however, ended off their day's highs on concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the country.

India's total number of coronavirus cases reached 256,611, the health ministry said as the central government allowed reopening of temples and other places of worship from today.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 83.34 points, or 0.24 percent, at 34,370.58, extending gains for the second day running. The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 25.30 points, or 0.25 percent, to 10,167.45.

IndusInd Bank soared 7.3 percent on news that the bank's promoters plan to acquire additional shares from the open market.

ONGC, Axis Bank, BPCL and GAIL jumped 5-7 percent, while Infratel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Shree Cement and Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped 2-4 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares surged over 14 percent to extend recent gains.

AstraZeneca, co-developer of one of the fastest-moving experimental coronavirus vaccines, gained more than 6 percent to hit a 52-week high.

Global cues were positive as a surprise surge in U.S. employment raised optimism about a quick economic recovery.

