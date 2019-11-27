Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares shrugged off mixed global cues to open a tad higher on Thursday on hopes that the government will announce more measures to support growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 46 points, or 0.11 percent, at 41,066 after hitting as high as 41,163.79 earlier in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 9 points at 12,109.

JSW Steel, Cipla, TCS, UPL and Infratel climbed 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell over 2 percent after two former directors resigned from its board.

Bharti Airtel edged down slightly while Vodafone Idea rallied 2.5 percent after the telecom ministry categorically declined the request of the telecom industry to reduce the 5G spectrum prices in the upcoming auctions.

Tata Motors shed 0.7 percent on the buzz it is working on a voluntary retirement scheme.

Videocon Industries jumped nearly 3 percent despite reporting a huge loss of Rs. 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019.

Tata Steel rose over 1 percent after saying it expects to cut 1,000 jobs across the U.K.

