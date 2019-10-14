Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares pared early gains to turn flat on Monday as Infosys came under selling pressure after unveiling its quarterly results and investors awaited inflation data for direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 66 points, or 0.17 percent, at 38,193 while the broader Nifty index was up 38 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,343.

Infosys tumbled 2.7 percent despite the IT firm delivering better-than-expected earnings results.

Torrent Pharma advanced 2.6 percent after recalling 73,896 bottles of hypertension treatment tablets from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

DLF rallied 3.4 percent on news it has sold 376 ready-to-move-in luxury flats worth Rs 700 crore on the first day of the launch of its new housing project in Gurugram.

Avenue Supermarts slid half a percent despite reporting a 48 percent jump in its quarterly profit.

Birlasoft soared 10 percent after it signed a have signed a multi-year agreement with Invacare Corporation.

Hindustan Unilever rose over 1 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings results due today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.