Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Friday and the rupee traded firm amid signs that U.S. price increases may be peaking.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 339 points, or 0.6 percent, at 53,269, giving up some early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 131 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,939.

Tata Motors jumped 7.4 percent after narrowing its Q4 loss.

Titan, Apollo Hospitals, UPL and Sun Pharma climbed 3-4 percent.

Larsen & Toubro advanced 1.6 percent after its quarterly consolidated profit rose 10 percent year-on-year.

Eicher Motors rose 1.4 percent and Escorts added 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

South Indian Bank surged 6.4 percent after sharply lower provisions helped the lender return to black.

HCL Technologies rose half a percent after reports that it is eyeing a larger global footprint.

