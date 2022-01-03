Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally after data showed India's exports crossed $300 billion in the first 9 months of 2021-22, the first time ever that this has occurred.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 42 points at 59,225, paring early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 12 points at 17,613.

Axis Bank, SBI Life, Power Grid Corp, NTPC and ONGC climbed 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack.

Future Retail jumped 4 percent after it approached the Delhi High Court to quash Singapore arbitration proceedings.

HDFC slid half a percent after a Q3 trading update.

Tata Power edged up slightly after appointing a new CFO.

Tata Motors fell 1.6 percent after foreign broking firm CLSA downgraded its rating and the target price on the stock.

