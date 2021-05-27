Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Lower On Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly lower on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues and amid caution ahead of May series derivative contracts expiry later today.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 50,954 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points at 15,291.

Berger Paints tumbled 4.4 percent. The company said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled.

V-Guard surged 5.7 percent on posting a 112 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q4 consolidated net profit.

Manappuram Finance lost 4 percent as it reported a 17.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit in the three months ended March 2021.

Sun Pharma, Wockhardt and Cadila Healthcare were moving lower ahead of their earnings results.

TCS advanced 1.4 percent after it partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Inflame Appliances jumped 5 percent on fund raising reports.

BPCL shares were up 0.8 percent. The state-run oil marketing company reported an over four-fold rise in standalone profit for the March quarter and approved a final dividend of Rs 58 per share, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share.

