Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Lower On Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues after U.S. President Donald Trump warned the U.S. pandemic may "get worse before it gets better".

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 37,895 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 26 points, or 0.24 percent, at 11,135.

Axis Bank, India's third largest private bank, soared 5 percent despite reporting a 19 percent fall in profit in the June quarter.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever dropped 1.2 percent as it reported a 7 percent fall in standalone profit for the first quarter ended June.

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance declined 1.7 percent despite posting a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in its Q1 consolidated net profit.

Yes Bank shares fell over 2 percent. The latest Rs. 15,000-crore equity capital raising is credit positive for the private sector lender, a report by global ratings agency Moody's said.

Indian Hotels Company rose half a percent after it inked a pact to acquire the remaining 14.28 percent stake in ELEL Hotels and Investment from the Nanda family.

SpiceJet slid half a percent as it aqui-hired the team and technology platform of Bengaluru-based airline technology company Travenues.

