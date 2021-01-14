Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Friday, mirroring mixed global cues as investors react to climbing coronavirus infections, rising Sino-U.S. tensions and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 172 points, or 0.4 percent, to 49,412 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 40 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,555.

Adani Enterprises edged up slightly on winning a Rs.1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.

HFCL advanced 1.7 percent after it posted nearly 87 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

Bharti Airtel shares rallied 3.5 percent after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) said it would announce changes to the company's weightage as part of its February review.

PVR rose over 1 percent, Hathway Cable gained 1.8 percent and Shoppers Stop added 1.9 percent ahead of their earnings results.

