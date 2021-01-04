Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Tuesday, tracking weak Asian markets after a man living in New York has tested positive for a new variant of the coronavirus and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a new national lockdown.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 48,095 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 38 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,094.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped 0.7 percent and Larsen & Toubro declined 0.9 percent on reports the Income Tax Department has raided their offices for alleged tax evasion.

Bajaj Auto, which has become the most valuable two-wheeler company in the world, lost 1.2 percent.

Tata Steel jumped as much as 10 percent on the price hike buzz.

KNR Constructions rallied 3.7 percent on winning orders worth Rs 603.63 crore from Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project.

Sun Pharma edged up slightly on news it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

