Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Higher On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday, tracking strong overnight gains in the U.S and European markets as investors cheered signs that U.S. lawmakers are moving toward new fiscal stimulus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 104 points, or 0.27 percent, to 38,085 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points, or 0.27 percent, at 11,258.

Lupin was moving lower after launching generic cholesterol-lowering Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the U.S. market.

BPCL edged up slightly. The top management said that the disinvestment process is fully on track and may be over during the current financial year.

Max Healthcare shares fell 2.5 percent. Max Ventures Investment Holdings has sold shares worth nearly Rs. 182 crore in the company through an open market transaction.

Kalpataru Power Transmission rose over 1 percent. The company and its joint venture partner have completed 74 percent equity stake sale in Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt Ltd to IndiGrid.

Central Bank of India dropped 1 percent and Zydus Wellness declined 0.6 percent on fund raising reports.

IIFL Finance rose half a percent despite Moody's Investors Service downgrading its corporate family rating (CFR) by a notch to B2 from B1.

