Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened with a positive bias on Friday despite continued uncertainty over the U.S. election results and a surge in coronavirus infections.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 152 points, or 0.4 percent, to 41,492 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 34 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,154.

Adani Power surged 4.3 percent after its Q2 consolidated net profit jumped manifold.

Reliance Industries gained 2.6 percent after its retail arm raised Rs.9,555 crore from Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Godrej Consumer Products rose nearly 2 percent on reporting an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit.

APL Apollo Tubes advanced 0.8 percent after it signed a pact with Zamil Steel India to develop a market for pre-engineered steel buildings made from structural steel tubes.

ITC was marginally lower ahead of its earnings release.

Berger Paints India climbed 3 percent and DishTV India jumped 3.5 percent after posting encouraging results for the quarter ended September.

InterGlobe Aviation was moving lower on a Bloomberg report that IndiGo is in talks with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International Inc. for its next batch of jet engine orders.

