Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Thursday, with positive global cues and hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine boosting sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 32 points, or 0.08 percent, to 39,118 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 23 points, or 0.23 percent, at 11,562.

Essar Shipping, MSTC, Page Industries and Zuari Agro Chemicals were moving higher ahead of their earnings.

InterGlobe Aviation rallied 2.1 percent and SpiceJet climbed 3.4 percent after the government allowed airlines to operate with 60 percent capacity in the domestic segment.

Coal India was little changed after reporting a 55.13 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

LIC Housing Finance gained about 1 percent while IndusInd Bank declined 0.7 percent on fund raising reports.

Jindal Steel and Power edged up slightly after it sold a 48.99 percent stake in Oman-based wholly-owned venture Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel to Vulcan steel.

Ashok Leyland gained 2.6 percent on reports the company plans to come up with multiple products for various segments.

