Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Higher Ahead Of RBI Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Thursday, with rate-sensitive financials in focus as investors awaited the RBI's interest-rate decision and commentary due at 11:45 am.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 37 points at 40,887 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index inched up by 14 points to 12,057.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries rose over 1 percent after brokerage CLSA raised its target price on the stock.

SBI edged up slightly after its board approved selling up to 8.25 percent stake in UTI AMC by way of offer for sale.

Bharti Airtel declined 1.7 percent after its board approved a plan to raise $3 billion via various modes.

ICICI Bank was up 0.7 percent to hover near a 52-week high.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.