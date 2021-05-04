Markets

Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday as the country reported a decline in new coronavirus cases for the third day running.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 100 points, or 0.2 percent, to 48,818 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,678.

Axis Bank, IOC, ONGC, Coal India and Hindalco jumped 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company and Shree Cement all fell around 1 percent.

Kota Mahindra Bank rose over 1 percent. CMD and CEO Uday Kotak said the bank is prepared with a succession plan.

Tata Chemicals slumped 7.2 percent after reporting a 58 percent year-on-year decline in its FY21 consolidated net profit.

Likewise, L&T Technology Services plunged 6.5 percent on weak results.

Adani Ports gained 1 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

