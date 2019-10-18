Sensex, Nifty Open Tad Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Friday as a string of earnings topped forecasts, Turkey agreed to pause its Syria assault, and U.K. and EU negotiators reached a last-minute agreement on a draft Brexit deal.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 126 points, or 0.32 percent, to 39,178 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 32 points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,618.

Yes Bank soared 7 percent to extend gains from the previous session after reports suggested that industrialists Sunil Mittal and Sunil Munjal have shown interest in acquiring a stake in the private sector lender.

TVS Motor Company rallied 3.7 percent, a day after posting better-than-expected quarterly numbers.

Jet Airways lost 5 percent, SpiceJet declined 1.6 percent and InterGlobe Aviation edged down slightly after data showed domestic air passenger traffic fell for the fourth consecutive month during September.

Vodafone Idea advanced 1.6 percent after extending a pact with TCS for 5 years.

