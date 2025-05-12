Sensex, Nifty To Open On Subdued Note After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a subdued note Tuesday after rising sharply in the previous session.

The downside, if any, may be limited in the wake of firm cues from global markets as fears of a prolonged trade war and a potential U.S. recession faded.

Healthcare stocks may be in focus today after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to lower drug prices in the United States turned out to be less harmful than many had feared.

On the earnings front, Tata Motors, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp and Bharati Airtel are among the prominent companies due to report their earnings today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 4 percent each on Monday to post their best intraday session since June 5 last year, as easing geopolitical and trade tensions helped boost investors' appetite for risk.

The rupee rebounded past 85 per dollar after having plunged to a one-month low of 86.2 last week.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, with Japan's Nikkei leading the surge as the yen hovered near a one-month low against the dollar and a summary of opinions given at the BoJ's last policy meeting showed board members haven't given up on hiking interest rates further.

The dollar held gains while Treasuries edged higher after tumbling in the New York session overnight as traders lowered their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts this year.

Gold extended losses after plummeting over 3 percent on Monday. Oil edged down slightly after three days of advances.

U.S. stocks surged overnight as Washington and Beijing agreed to drastically reduce the massive tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days, following negotiations over the weekend in Switzerland.

The so-called "reciprocal" tariffs that each country had imposed on one another would be cut to 10 percent during the 90-day period while a separate 20 percent tariff imposed in response to the fentanyl national emergency remains in place, resulting in an effective tariff rate on Chinese goods of 30 percent.

Both nations also agreed to establish a mechanism to continue important discussions about trade and economics.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 4.4 percent and the S&P 500 rallied 3.3 percent to reach their best closing levels in over two months while the Dow climbed 2.8 percent.

European stocks also closed on a firm note Monday as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European STOXX 600 climbed 1.2 percent. The German DAX edged up by 0.3 percent to hit a new record high and France's CAC 40 jumped 1.4 percent to reach a six-week high while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

