Sensex, Nifty Open Sharply Lower On Weak Global Cues

August 02, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Friday as a fresh dose of weak economic data from the U.S. and Europe reignited recession fears.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 755 points, or 0.9 percent, to 81,112 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 270 points, or 1.1 percent, at 24,741.

Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Technologies fell 1-2 percent after reports of GST notices being sent to more IT companies.

Tata Motors tumbled 3 percent after its board approved a proposal to demerge into two listed companies.

Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Eicher Motors all fell around 3 percent. Kalyan Jewelers was moving lower despite reporting a 24 percent rise in Q1 net profit.

Zomato soared 12 percent after reporting a multi-fold jump in Q1 net profit.

