Sensex, Nifty Open On Steady Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a steady note Friday, with falling oil prices and expectations surrounding the upcoming Budget helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.1 percent to 40,962, while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 12,039.

Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped nearly 4 percent after it withdrew a court case against the RBI in a dispute over the bank's promoter shareholding.

Tata Motors tumbled 3.3 percent after reporting a fall in sales of its luxury car arm Jaguar Land Rover.

Bajaj Auto rallied 2.6 percent. The company said that Rahul Bajaj, executive chairman, will move to a non-executive role after the expiry of his current term on March 31, 2020.

Marico dropped half a percent on reporting a 11 percent rise in Q3 profit.

Bharti Infratel gained 0.8 percent after unveiling its third-quarter results.

LIC Housing Finance lost more than 3 percent after reporting a flat growth in its net profit for the December quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.