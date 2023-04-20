Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday despite mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 245 points, or 0.4 percent, at 59,813 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,673.

Adani Ports rose over 1 percent ahead of a board meet to consider partial buyback of debt securities.

Power Grid Corp, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and Titan Company all traded up around 1 percent.

ICICI Securities slumped 4 percent on reporting a 23 percent fall in Q4 profit.

Tata Communications edged down slightly after its quarterly consolidated net profit declined 11 percent.

Tata Motors gained 0.7 percent. Its British unit Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest 15 billion pounds ($18.65 billion) over the next five years to expand its electric-vehicle offerings.

JSW Steel was slightly higher after denying reports it plans to supply special steel products to Russia.

Bank of Maharashtra was moving lower on fund raising reports.

AU Small Finance Bank was up modestly on news it has received permission from RBI to act as an authorised dealer to deal in foreign exchange.

