Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Weak GDP data as well as heightened geopolitical tensions between India and China served to keep underlying sentiment cautious to some extent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 38,640, paring early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 60 points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,448.

Adani Enterprises gained 1.5 percent on news it is seeking a controlling stake in Mumbai's international airport.

Larsen & Toubro added 1.5 percent after selling its electrical and automation arm to Schneider Electric.

Bharti Airtel rose over 1 percent and Vodafone Idea jumped nearly 4 percent ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on the payment timelines of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp were rising ahead of auto sales number for August.

Indian Hotels Co climbed 2.6 percent and EIH jumped 3.3 percent after the Maharashtra government allowed hotels to operate at 100 percent capacity from September 2.

Morepen Laboratories gained 2.2 percent after reporting over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit.

Arvind rose over 1 percent after reporting its June quarter results.

