Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Friday, tracking firm Asian markets after U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S.-China trade talks are "moving right along."

The S&P BSE Sensex edged up 72 points, or 0.18 percent, to 40,851 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points at 12,038.

Welspun India rose half a percent after its promoters bought a majority stake in One Industrial Space.

Allcargo Logistics advanced 0.9 percent after it bought a controlling stake in Gati. Shares of the latter tumbled 3.3 percent.

Yes Bank slumped 5.4 percent as global rating agency downgraded its long-term foreign currency rating.

Tata Motors edged down slightly after its board approved allotment of ordinary shares and warrants on preferential basis to Tata Sons Pvt Ltd.

Bharti Airtel gained 0.6 percent despite S&P Global keeping its rating on watch negative.

Bank of Baroda dropped 1.3 percent and LIC Housing Finance shed 0.7 percent on fund raising reports.

Mahindra & Mahindra was little changed after it completed acquisition of 36.63 percent stake in Meru Travel Solutions in the first tranche.

