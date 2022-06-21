Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday despite a rebound in oil prices and the finance ministry's warning of a widening of the twin deficits.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 350 points, or 0.7 percent, to 51,951 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 113 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,463.

Among the top gainers, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and Titan Company rallied 2-4 percent.

Vodafone Idea rose over 1 percent and Bank of India added 1.7 percent on fund raising reports.

Tata Steel gained 1 percent on reports it has imported about 75000 tons of coal from Russia in the second half of May.

Adani Power declined 2.4 percent after it acquired infra development firms SPPL and EREPL for about Rs 609 crore.

Bharat Forge climbed 1.2 percent after the company decided to consolidate its electric vehicle business initiatives under Kalyani Powertrain (KPL).

