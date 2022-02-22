Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday after Russia denied it intends to invade Ukraine.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 318 points, or 0.6 percent, at 57,619, snapping a five-day losing streak triggered by the Russia-Ukraine standoff. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 85 points, or half a percent, at 17,177.

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Titan Company, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 1-3 percent while ONGC dropped 1.6 percent as oil prices took a breather after surging to seven-year highs.

Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.5 percent on news it has emerged as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project under Raipur-Visakhapatnam in Chhattisgarh.

Sun Pharma rose half a percent after its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Proactiv Company from Galderma for $90 million.

Hero MotoCorp was slightly higher and BPCL gained more than 1 percent after they teamed up to set up charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers across the country.

