Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a positive note Thursday despite mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 272 points, or half a percent, to 57,957 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 107 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,274.

Among the top gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, IOC, BPCL and PowerGrid Corp climbed 2-3 percent.

HDFC rallied 1.8 percent and Bajaj Finance rose 0.7 percent after raising interest rates on long-term deposits.

Tata Power Company was little changed despite bagging a solar project order worth about ?945 crore.

Hero MotoCorp edged down slightly as it reported a 41 percent drop in total sales in November.

Coal India rose over 1 percent after unveiling November production figures.

JMC Projects soared more than 14 percent on winning two orders worth Rs 1,795 crore.

Nykaa was down slightly on news it plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300.

