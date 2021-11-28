Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Monday following Friday's sell-off.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 235 points, or 0.4 percent, to 57,342 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 48 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,074. Reliance Industries jumped 3 percent after Reliance Jio increased the prices of its voice and data plans.

Tata Steel gained 2 percent after saying it is focused on increasing iron ore production.

Voltas rose about 1 percent on news it plans to set up a compressor manufacturing unit in partnership with an international partner.

ONGC fell 1.5 percent after oil plunged about $10 a barrel on Friday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

ITC dropped about 1 percent. The FMCG major said it would buy a 16 percent stake in Ayurveda and natural personal care brand Mother Sparsh.

Macrotech Developers tumbled 3.6 percent on news the realty firm is entering the Bengaluru market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.