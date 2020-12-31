Sensex, Nifty Open New Year On Bright Note

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market opened the first trading session of Calendar year 2021 on a buoyant note Friday morning, and the benchmark BSE Sensex is now well on course to move past the 48,000 mark.

The Sensex and the Nifty both posted fresh record highs this morning, with the Sensex moving on to 47,946.66 and the Nifty hitting 14,033.85.

The Sensex is currently up 153.35 points or 0.32% at 47,904.68, while the Nifty is up 42.20 points or 0.3% at 14,023.95.

Optimism about coronavirus vaccines and expectations of some stimulus measures from the government are driving stock prices up north. Foreign institutional investors continue to remain net buyers, contributing substantially to market's historic rise.

Mahindra & Mahindra is up 2.3%. Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor Company have announced that they have mutually and amicably determined that they will not further pursue their Joint Venture plan.

The two companies had executed a business transfer agreement and share subscription agreement in October to form a JV.

Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, UPL and HDFC are gaining 1 to 1.8%. ITC, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Shree Cement, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance are up with modest gains.

BEL shares are up 5.4% on strong volumes. The BEL counter on the National Stock Exchange has clocked a volume of over 26 million shares so far this morning.

Escorts is rising 2.7% and Punjab National Bank is gaining 3.5%. Antony Waste Handling Cell is up 6.5%.

Pfizer is gaining about 4.2%. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer countries may soon get access to the shot already available in Europe and North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.