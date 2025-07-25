Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Uncertainty Around US Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, with uncertainty around U.S. trade deal and continued selling by foreign investors weighing on markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 385 points, or half a percent, at 81,799 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 133 points, or half a percent, to 24,927.

Bajaj Finserv tumbled 4.5 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Bajaj Finance slumped nearly 5 percent despite reporting a 20 percent year-on-year increase in Q1FY26 net profit.

Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp and Infosys all fell over 1 percent.

Karur Vysya Bank dropped 1.2 percent despite reporting solid quarterly earnings and unveiling a 1:5 bonus issue.

KFin Technologies plunged 6.7 percent despite delivering double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and net profit.

SBI Life Insurance rallied 2.2 percent on posting solid Q1 earnings.

Phoenix Mills jumped 5.7 percent on news that it will acquire CPP Investments' 49 percent stake in Island Star Mall Developers for over Rs 5,449 crore.

GR Infraprojects gained 1 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for a key EPC road project to build the Giridih Bypass in Jharkhand.

